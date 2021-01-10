$910.00 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $910.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.70 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $850.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,749,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,959,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,237,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 939,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

