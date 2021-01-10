Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Aave has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $436.71 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024015 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,113,456 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Alterdice, Kyber Network, Binance, Bibox, ABCC, HitBTC, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

