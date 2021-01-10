Aave Hits 24 Hour Volume of $506.31 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $506.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be bought for about $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bibox, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,127,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Alterdice, BiteBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

