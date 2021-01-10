Aavegotchi Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $20.54 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.22 or 0.04129962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00322684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,548,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,548,076 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.