Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,043. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

