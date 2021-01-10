Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $117.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $131.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $591.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92.

Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

