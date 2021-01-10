Abyss Price Tops $0.0208 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Abyss has a market cap of $4.76 million and $496,727.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

