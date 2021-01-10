Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Indodax, ZBG and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, ZBG, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, BitForex, IDEX, CoinPlace, Indodax, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

