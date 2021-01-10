Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,401 over the last quarter.

Shares of ASO opened at $20.78 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

