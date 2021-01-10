AceD (ACED) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. AceD has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000155 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

