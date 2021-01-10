Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $225,657.79 and approximately $31,502.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,552,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

