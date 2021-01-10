Actinium Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $206,558.82 and $27,815.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,566,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

