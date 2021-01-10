Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $3.46 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.51 or 0.03339764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00445624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01565344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00462060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00254909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

