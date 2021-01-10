Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,014,753 shares of company stock valued at $208,081,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

