AdEx Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.97 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $42.44 million and $5.97 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,250,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,108,052 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

