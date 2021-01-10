AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.