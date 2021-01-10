Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Trading Up 7% This Week

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 57.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $263.21 million and $784.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00413815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.