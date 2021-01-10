Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) vs. Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adynxx alerts:

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adynxx and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44%

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.37 -$8.42 million N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 149.30 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -18.51

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adynxx and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $59.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Adynxx.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Adynxx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.