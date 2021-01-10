AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 1,086,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in AECOM by 52.2% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

