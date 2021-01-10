Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEGN. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Aegion has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $629.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.