aelf (ELF) Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $72.08 million and approximately $24.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.