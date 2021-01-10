aelf (ELF) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, aelf has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $70.66 million and $53.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

