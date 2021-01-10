Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) & Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Financial Analysis

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Jacobs Engineering Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering Group 3.63% 12.43% 5.78%

Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aenza S.A.A. and Jacobs Engineering Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Jacobs Engineering Group 0 1 11 0 2.92

Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus target price of $116.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Jacobs Engineering Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering Group is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Jacobs Engineering Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.32 -$265.15 million N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering Group $13.57 billion 1.09 $491.85 million $5.48 20.72

Jacobs Engineering Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group beats Aenza S.A.A. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions. The Critical Mission Solutions segment provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, and other technical consulting solutions. The People & Places Solutions segment offers data analytics, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions. The company is also involved in the management and execution of wind-tunnel design-build projects; and design-build for water and construction management. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.