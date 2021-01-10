Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.67). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 520,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $653.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

