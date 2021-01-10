Aeron Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $76,851.37 and approximately $52,944.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.