Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Cap of $32.55 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,709,790 coins and its circulating supply is 328,888,846 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

