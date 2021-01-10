AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of AGCO worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $115.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

