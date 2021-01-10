Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $617.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

