Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Jan 10th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after buying an additional 351,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 109.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,077,000 after acquiring an additional 302,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 1,904,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

