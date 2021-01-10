AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $129,601.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.64 or 0.04082944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00312832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Allcoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, BitForex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

