AidCoin Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $323,529.92 and approximately $695.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

