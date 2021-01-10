AIDUS TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $73,903.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

AIDUS TOKEN Token Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

