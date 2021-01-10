Aion (AION) Trading 31.5% Higher This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $41.62 million and $3.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,982.37 or 0.99916884 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00383872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00489350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00148010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.