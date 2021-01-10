Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $79,212.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

