Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

