Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th.
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
