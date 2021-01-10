Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) versus Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Financial Analysis

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

83.5% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.76 million ($2.90) -9.96 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($1.47) -6.59

Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akero Therapeutics and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential upside of 103.65%. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 81.94%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -40.84% -38.33% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.89% -52.89%

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules. It has a collaboration agreement with with Roche to explore the co-administration of SB 11285. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.