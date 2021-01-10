Akropolis Achieves Market Cap of $25.91 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Akropolis has a market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

