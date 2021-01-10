Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million.

NYSE:ALRS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720. The stock has a market cap of $504.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

