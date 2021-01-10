Alias Reaches One Day Volume of $322.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Alias has a market cap of $459,654.47 and $322.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alias has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015481 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008341 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002061 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00477336 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

