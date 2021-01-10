All Sports (SOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102,511.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $102,511.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

