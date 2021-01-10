Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.67 Million

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $407.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $451.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.