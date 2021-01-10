Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Alteryx reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

AYX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,175,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,224. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,289,389 shares of company stock valued at $262,633,633. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

