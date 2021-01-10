Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

