AMATEN Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One AMATEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $266,273.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

AMATEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.