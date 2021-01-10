Ambrosus (AMB) One Day Volume Tops $497,721.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $497,721.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00611779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

