Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $316,294.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00111972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

