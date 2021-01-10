American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 1,208,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.