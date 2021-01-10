American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,142. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

