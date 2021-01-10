Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.81. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 418,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $42.75. 512,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.