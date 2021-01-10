AMLT (AMLT) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,196,296 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.